EU calls for release of Palestinian prisoner

SHAFAQNA-The European Union’s (EU) delegation to Palestine called for release of Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh .

The delegation said in a statement released on Twitter that it was “shocked by the horrible pictures of Awawdeh” and said he was “in imminent danger of dying”. “Unless charged immediately, he has to be released!” the statement added.

Awawdeh, a 40-year-old father of four daughters, was arrested by the Israeli army from his home in Ithna, in the southern Israeli-occupied West Bank, in December 2021 and held under Israel’s so-called “administrative detention”.

Palestinian prisoner has been on a hunger strikea gainst his continued detention without charge by Israel.

However, Israeli authorities have so far refused to release him, and on August 21 the Israeli Supreme Court rejected an appeal filed by his lawyer for his immediate release. Awawdeh’s condition is critical and he now weighs only 38kg (84 JMKMpounds).

 

