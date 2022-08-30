Turkey sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan

SHAFAQNA-Turkey has sent four planes loaded with of humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan.

A train carrying tents and food would also depart for the South Asian nation, hit by unprecedented monsoon rains that have killed over 1,100 people, from the capital Ankara on Tuesday morning, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency added.

Over 1,634 people have been injured in the rain and flood-related mishaps, the authority said, adding that more than 719,000 livestock animals were also lost.

More than 3,451 kilometers of roads, 162 bridges, 170 shops, and 949,858 dwellings were also damaged across the country.

Rescue workers backed by army troops scrambled across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to rescue hundreds of marooned people as Sindh expects another spell of floods from the Indus River within the next couple of days.

Army helicopters rescued 35 tourists trapped in the mountains of scenic Kumrat valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military said in a statement.

In an encouraging development, the water level in the Kabul River has decreased, though still in the range of a medium flood.

