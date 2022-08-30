First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti

SHAFAQNA-A ship filled with grain has docked in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, an area badly affected by deadly drought and conflic.

The bulk carrier MV Brave Commander, which is carrying 23,000 tonnes of grain, docked in the Horn of Africa port city on Tuesday, two weeks after leaving a Black Sea port in Ukraine.

“We have officially docked! The first WFP ship to carry Ukrainian grain since February has just arrived in Djibouti,” WFP executive director David Beasley said on Twitter. “Now, let’s get this wheat offloaded and on to Ethiopia.”

The UN agency said food insecurity and malnutrition are a major concern across Ethiopia, with an estimated 20.4 million people in need of food support.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com