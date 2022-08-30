International Shia News Agency

Muqtada Sadr: Demonstrators should end their sit-in

SHAFAQNA- While apologizing to the people of Iraq, the leader of the Sadr movement asked his supporters to end their presence around the parliament and the protected area of the country’s capital within one hour.

“Muqtada Al-Sadr”, the Leader of the Sadr Movement, this afternoon (Tuesday 30 Aug 2022) in a press conference at his residence in “Al-Hannah” area of Najaf Ashraf city, ordered his supporters to completely leave the parliament area and the green area of Baghdad within one hour.

The United Nations welcomed what it called Muqtada al-Sadr’s “moderate statements”. The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) wrote on its Twitter account: UNAMI welcomes the recent moderate statements of Muqtada Al-Sadr. This organization added: As we said yesterday, self-restraint and calmness are two necessities for the rule of reason.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

