Saudi woman sentenced to 45 years in jail for social media posts

SHAFAQNA-A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced a woman to 45 years in jail for social media posts, a rights group said.

Nourah bint Saeed Al-Qahtani was convicted “likely within last week” by the Saudi Specialised Criminal Court on charges of “using the internet to tear the (Saudi) social fabric” and “violating public order by using social media”, Washington-based DAWN organisation said in a statement, citing court documents.

The Saudi government media office did not respond to a request for comment.

DAWN said little was known about Qahtani or what her social media posts said, and that it was continuing to investigate her case.

Qahtani’s conviction came a few weeks after Salma Al-Shehab, a mother of two and doctoral candidate at the University of Leeds in Britain was sentenced to 35 years in jail for following and re-tweeting dissidents and activists on Twitter.

