Attendees of UNSC stress need to uphold rights of Afghan Women

SHAFAQNA-Attendees at the UN Security Council Meeting, stressed the need to uphold women’s right to employment and education.

Naseer Ahmad Faiq, Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghanistan Permanent Mission to the UN, said that UN should have a role beyond the coordination and distribution of humanitarian aid.

“I call on the Taliban to protect and respect the fundamental human rights of all citizens of Afghanistan without prejudice based on gender, ethnic and religious identity. This includes reopening girls’ schools and restoring women’s full human rights,” Faiq said.

While speaking at the conference, Markus Potzel, the UN deputy special envoy for Afghanistan, said that not upholding human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, is the reason the Islamic Emirate has not been recognized by the international community.

Source : tolonews

www.shafaqna.com