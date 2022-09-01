IMF’s report on Palestinian economy

SHAFAQNA- IMF addressed the issue of Palestinian economy and its challenges by publishing a report.

IMF issued a statement and announced: “Palestinian economy is faced with several challenges among which unemployment, poverty and rising inflation can be mentioned.”

The report that has been prepared by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team during its travel to the West Bank and Gaza Strip indicates that the average economic growth in Palestine has decreased this year. Palestinian economy is faced with formidable challenges that requires extensive and comprehensive reforms.

The report continues that average unemployment in Palestine is increasing and this issue indicates the current restrictions over the movement of people and goods in different areas in Palestine. It has influenced the spread of poverty in the Palestinian society.

It is noteworthy that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team traveled to the West Bank and Gaza Strip from August 16-20 (the current month this year) to assess economic developments of Palestine closely. This staff team met with Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and other officials of the Palestinian National Authority and talked to them during their travel.

