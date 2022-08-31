International Shia News Agency

USA: New ASU center aims to exhibit Muslim contributions & accomplishments

SHAFAQNA- The new ASU center aims to showcase Muslim contributions and achievements in the United States.

The recent launch of the Center of Muslim Experience in the United States (CME-US) at Arizona State University reflects a pioneering endeavor to advance research and deepen public knowledge on the understudied history of Muslims in the United States and their many contributions to American society and culture.

