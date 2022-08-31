International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Qatar Tourism launches office in Tehran to boost travel

SHAFAQNA- Qatar Tourism has opened its first representative office in the Iranian capital, launching as its 13th global opening. The new office in Iran is the latest addition to Qatar Tourism’s international network of representative offices which have also set foot in Australia, India and China, and the US.

The office will oversee a range of marketing initiatives, including tour operator partnerships, destination training for travel agents, media visits, and advertising, all of which will place Qatar as an option for travellers from Iran for its ”cosmopolitan and culturally” diverse experience.

“Qatar Tourism’s choice in the location of its latest office opening is a testament to the decades-long cultural and trade ties between the two countries. Iran is one of 15 target markets identified by Qatar Tourism as a primary source for tourists looking to relax, rejuvenate and soak in some culture,” said Berthold Trenkel, COO of Qatar Tourism.

