International Shia News Agency

Iran’s FM: Iran eyeing stronger guarantees in Vienna talks

0
Iran eyeing stronger guarantees

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran eyeing stronger guarantees and better text in order to finalize the agreement.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Hossein Amirabdollahian said the foreign minister said that Iran has received a text from the American side which is being examined in the Iranian Foreign Ministry with due care and speed. However, he said that Iran requires stronger guarantees in this regard.

Pointing out that Iran is serious for reaching a sustainable agreement, he said that if the American side acts realistically and if the negotiating parties further strengthen the existing text, an agreement is not out of reach.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Aljazeera: Agreement to restore Iran nuclear deal is close

Related posts

Iranian & Omani FM’s discuss latest developments of nuclear talks

asadian

Qatari Official Meets Iranian Negotiator

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran reviewing USA’s response to EU’s draft

asadian

UN’s Secretary General talks with Iran’s FM, hoping for nuclear negotiations success

asadian

Ulyanov: “New draft” proposal will prolong Vienna talks

asadian

Iran’s FM Spox: Received a response from USA via EU’s Coordinator

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.