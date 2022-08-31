Iran’s FM: Iran eyeing stronger guarantees in Vienna talks

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran eyeing stronger guarantees and better text in order to finalize the agreement.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Hossein Amirabdollahian said the foreign minister said that Iran has received a text from the American side which is being examined in the Iranian Foreign Ministry with due care and speed. However, he said that Iran requires stronger guarantees in this regard.

Pointing out that Iran is serious for reaching a sustainable agreement, he said that if the American side acts realistically and if the negotiating parties further strengthen the existing text, an agreement is not out of reach.

Source: IRNA

