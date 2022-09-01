Saudi Arabia: Court sentences a social media activist to 18 years in prison

SHAFAQNA-A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced a social media activist to more than a dozen years in prison.

Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), a US-based rights group created by murdered Saudi dissident and the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi to promote democracy, human rights and the rule of law for the Arab world, announced that the so-called Saudi Court of Appeals slapped an 18-yaer jail term against social and cultural activist, Muhammad al-Jedaei, better known as Jaddo, earlier this week.

Jedaei was detained nearly two and a half years ago as part of an arrest campaign, which targeted dozens of political activists, democracy advocates as well as social media activists.

