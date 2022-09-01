International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia: Court sentences a social media activist to 18 years in prison

0
Court sentences a social media activist

SHAFAQNA-A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced a social media activist to more than a dozen years in prison.

Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), a US-based rights group created by murdered Saudi dissident and the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi to promote democracy, human rights and the rule of law for the Arab world, announced that the so-called Saudi Court of Appeals slapped an 18-yaer jail term against social and cultural activist, Muhammad al-Jedaei, better known as Jaddo, earlier this week.

Jedaei was detained nearly two and a half years ago as part of an arrest campaign, which targeted dozens of political activists, democracy advocates as well as social media activists.

Source :ABNA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Saudi Arabia: Women’s rights activist given 34 years in prison

Related posts

Saudi woman sentenced to 45 years in jail for social media posts

asadian

Photo: Severe flooding in courtyard of Masjid Al-Haram 80 years ago

asadian

UK doubles funding for Saudi Arabia & Bahrain

asadian

Saudis plan to host 30 million Umrah pilgrims

asadian

Saudis open airspace to Israeli plane to non-Persian Gulf destination

asadian

Artificial Intelligence Conference In Riyadh

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.