IAEA inspectors arrive at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors have arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The media posted a video showing a convoy with UN symbols entering the grounds of the plant, accompanied by military and police vehicles.

Earlier the Russian Defense Ministry said the Ukrainian military had attempted to seize the power plant to disrupt the IAEA working group’s arrival.

Under Moscow’s control since early in the war, which Russia launched on Feb. 24, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shelled several times, raising concerns of a nuclear disaster.

The IAEA will discuss a range of options to resolve the issue, including organizing a permanent stay of their experts at the plant.

 

