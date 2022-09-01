MEE: UN Uyghur report met with silence in Middle East

SHAFAQNA- China responsible for ‘serious human rights violations’ in Xinjiang province, UN human rights reported. While the UN report makes the rounds on social media and political circuit in the West, there have been few public reactions from nations in the Middle East.

The 45-page report, issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and over a year in the making, detailed a string of rights violations against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China’s far-western region, bringing the UN seal to many of the allegations long brought by activist groups, western nations and the Uyghur community in exile.

The explosive allegations have been rejected angrily by China, and met with silence by Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond, many of which are developing strong ties with Beijing.

Beijing and Gulf states are in the process of strengthening ties and deepening economic cooperation in the face of strained relations with the West. Since January they have been trying to revive long-dormant talks aimed at reaching a free trade agreement.

