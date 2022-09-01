International Shia News Agency

Iran’s FM: Iran examining proposed text & preparing response to other parties

0
Iran examining proposed text

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister said on Thursday that Iran examining proposed text and preparing response to other parties.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani where the two sides discussed issues of bilateral importance and the latest developments surrounding the Vienna talks over the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has demonstrated its goodwill and seriousness for reaching a strong and sustainable deal, Amirabdollahian noted.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated that developing more enhanced relations with the neighboring countries is top on the agenda of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration.

The Qatari minister, for his part, underlined the significance of relations between Tehran and Qatar and voiced his country’s readiness to further expand economic and trade cooperation with Iran.

Source :IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Iranian & Omani FM’s discuss latest developments of nuclear talks

Related posts

Iran’s FM: Iran eyeing stronger guarantees in Vienna talks

asadian

Iranian & Omani FM’s discuss latest developments of nuclear talks

asadian

Qatari Official Meets Iranian Negotiator

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran reviewing USA’s response to EU’s draft

asadian

UN’s Secretary General talks with Iran’s FM, hoping for nuclear negotiations success

asadian

Iran’s FM Spox: Received a response from USA via EU’s Coordinator

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.