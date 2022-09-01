Iran’s FM: Iran examining proposed text & preparing response to other parties

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister said on Thursday that Iran examining proposed text and preparing response to other parties.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani where the two sides discussed issues of bilateral importance and the latest developments surrounding the Vienna talks over the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has demonstrated its goodwill and seriousness for reaching a strong and sustainable deal, Amirabdollahian noted.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated that developing more enhanced relations with the neighboring countries is top on the agenda of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration.

The Qatari minister, for his part, underlined the significance of relations between Tehran and Qatar and voiced his country’s readiness to further expand economic and trade cooperation with Iran.

