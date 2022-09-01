International Shia News Agency

Israeli court refuses to release Palestinian prisoner

SHAFAQNA-Israeli court has refused to release a Palestinian prisoner who is suffering from a serious deterioration in his mental health.

The Beersabe’ (Beersheva) district court ruled on Thursday that Ahmad Manasra, now 21, would not be released on the basis that his case fell under Israel’s “counterterrorism law” in response to an appeal filed by his lawyers.

Manasra, from occupied East Jerusalem, was arrested, interrogated and sentenced to nine years in prison at the age of 13 in a case that led to global outrage.

“This decision points to the fact that we are in front of an apartheid justice system,” Manasra’s lawyers said in a statement.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

