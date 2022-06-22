The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about informing parents of defects in foetus by doctors

22SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered to a question about informing parents of defects in foetus by doctors.

Question: With progress in medical science and embryology, doctors can diagnose defects in foetus and if they want to inform the parents, it is possible that they decide either to do abortion or to remedy the defect in foetus when the possibility of a cure is very low. Considering the mentioned condition, is it allowed for doctors to inform parents?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Informing (parents) is not Wajeb, unless there is a law, or the purpose of visiting a doctor by paying him is to find out about the condition of the foetus.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA