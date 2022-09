SHAFAQNA- “Majid Al-Waeli”, the governor of Najaf Ashraf and the head of the high security committee of this province, held a special meeting to review the security plan for the Arbaeen ceremony.

Al-Waeli said: “We expect to see a large number of pilgrims this year after life returns to normal and the Corona restrictions are over.”

He stated: “Our prediction is that this year about 20 million pilgrims will participate in Arbaeen ceremony, 60% of them will be present in Najaf province.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian