Webinar: What conversations will we have in the hereafter, According to the Quran? (Part 3)

SHAFAQNA- 118th session of weekly webinar on Quranic lifestyle with the topic of ” What conversations will we have in the hereafter, According to the Quran?” (Part 3): How Allah (SWT) will interrogate the prophets & angels and how the disbelievers will turn upon one another, presented by Sheikh Jaffer Ladak and released on Thursday 1st of September 2022 in Islamic Center of England.

weekly webinar on Quranic lifestyle

