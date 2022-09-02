Guardian: Hopes of a rapid conclusion to Iran nuclear agreement recede

SHAFAQNA-Guardian reported that hopes of a rapid conclusion to Iran nuclear agreement have receded after the US quickly rejected the latest Iranian proposal as “not constructive”.

Washington’s rapid reaction to the Iranian text, which had been delivered shortly before 3am on Friday Tehran time, directly contradicted Tehran’s claims that its proposals presented “a constructive approach” aimed at “finalising the negotiations”.

Only minutes after the Iran proposals were received by the EU and passed on to Washington, the Biden administration gave it a provisional, but abrupt, thumbs down.

