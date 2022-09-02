International Shia News Agency

Guardian: Hopes of a rapid conclusion to Iran nuclear agreement recede

0
Hopes of a rapid conclusion to Iran nuclear agreement

SHAFAQNA-Guardian reported that hopes of a rapid conclusion to Iran nuclear agreement have receded after the US quickly rejected the latest Iranian proposal as “not constructive”.

Washington’s rapid reaction to the Iranian text, which had been delivered shortly before 3am on Friday Tehran time, directly contradicted Tehran’s claims that its proposals presented “a constructive approach” aimed at “finalising the negotiations”.

Only minutes after the Iran proposals were received by the EU and passed on to Washington, the Biden administration gave it a provisional, but abrupt, thumbs down.

Source : theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Aljazeera: Iran nuclear deal ‘imminent’ with sanctions removed

Related posts

Iran’s FM: Iran examining proposed text & preparing response to other parties

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iran eyeing stronger guarantees in Vienna talks

asadian

Iranian & Omani FM’s discuss latest developments of nuclear talks

asadian

Qatari Official Meets Iranian Negotiator

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran reviewing USA’s response to EU’s draft

asadian

UN’s Secretary General talks with Iran’s FM, hoping for nuclear negotiations success

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.