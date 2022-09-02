International Shia News Agency

Blast at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 18

Blast at Afghanistan mosque

SHAFAQNA-An explosion at a mosque in Herat killed more than a dozen civilians.
Images on social media on Friday showed what appeared to be blood-stained bodies scattered around the mosque compound. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

“Eighteen people were martyred in the incident and 23 others were wounded,” Hameedullah Motawakel, spokesman for the governor of Herat province, told reporters.

The blast went off in the Guzargah Mosque during Friday noon prayers.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

