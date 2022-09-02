More than 110 Palestinians killed by Israel this year

SHAFAQNA-More than 110 Palestinians have been killed and many more wounded by the Israel so far this year.

“So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 111 Palestinians, including 80 civilians: 24 children, 8 women, 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers and the rest were activists; 15 of them were assassinated,” the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) said in a report.

As many as 1,277 Palestinians were injured, including 195 children, 39 women and 22 journalists, while three Palestinians, including a woman, died in Israeli prisons during the same period, according to the same source.

The rights watchdog added that the Israeli forces have displaced 108 families, consisting of 648 individuals, including 123 women and 300 children, because of the destruction of 113 homes and 41 residential tents, since the beginning of the year.

Occupation forces have also destroyed 81 civilian structures, bulldozed large areas of land, delivered dozens of demolition notices, halted construction of Palestinian properties and issued eviction notices.

Extremist Jewish settlers carried out at least 176 attacks against Palestinians, killing two civilians, it added.