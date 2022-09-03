White House: We are investigating Iran’s response

SHAFAQNA- The spokesperson of the White House Security Council denied any open negotiations with Iran and said: “Iran’s response is being investigated.”

Adrienne Watson, spokesman for the White House Security Council, added on Friday local time: “The negotiations are a regular back-and-forth process. We are reviewing the response and coordinating with our European allies.”

He clarified: ” We will not negotiate openly. Some differences have been resolved, but others remain.”

This White House official claimed: ” Biden will only sign an agreement that is in line with the national security interests of the United States.”

Ulyanov: Tehran’s recent response to Washington’s proposals is realistic

The permanent representative of Russia in the international organizations located in the Austrian capital emphasized that if there is political will, Iran’s response to the American proposals regarding the nuclear agreement is acceptable.

“Mikhail Ulyanov”, the permanent representative of this country in international organizations in Vienna this evening (Friday), in a message on his account on the Twitter social network, reacted to present Iran’s recent response to the American proposals regarding the draft of the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In his Twitter message, Ulyanov wrote about this: “Iran presented its response to the recent American proposals regarding the draft decision regarding the revival of the JCPOA; It seems that Iran’s proposals are not too ambitious and can be accepted if there is the necessary political will to complete the Vienna talks.”

At the same time, “Nasser Kanani”, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, announced this morning that Tehran had sent comments regarding the US response about the draft agreement on the possible lifting of sanctions.”

Kanani stated in this regard: After receiving the American response, the expert team of the Islamic Republic of Iran carefully examined it and Iran’s responses were compiled and delivered to the coordinator after evaluation at different levels. The submitted text has a constructive approach with the aim of finalizing the negotiations.”

However, “Vedant Patel”, the Deputy Spokesperson of the US Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while confirming the receipt of Iran’s response, stated: “We are investigating Iran’s response and we will respond to it through the European Union, but unfortunately their response is not constructive.”

While the US official did not elaborate further on his claim that Iran’s response was not constructive, White House National Security Council spokesman Adrienne Watson emphasized that some of the differences have been resolved in recent weeks, however, some issues remained.

Source: Shafaqna Persian