Russia’s envoy: Iran’s latest nuclear agreement response could be accepted

SHAFAQNA-Russia’s envoy to the Vienna talks, Mikhail Ulyanov said that the Iranian response to US proposals on the nuclear agreement could be accepted.

Ulyanov tweeted: “So, Iran provided its response to the latest US proposals to the draft decision on revival of the JCPOA. It seems that Iranian suggestions aren’t over-ambitious and can be accommodated provided there is the necessary political will to complete the Vienna Talks.”

A few days ago, European Union (EU) foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, expressed his hope to receive the agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme “in the coming days”.

On 8 August, the EU submitted what it called a final text to revive the agreement signed in 2015, from which former US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

Iran proposed amendments to it, to which the US responded through mediators.

Last Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, said that Tehran sent a new response following the US response.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com