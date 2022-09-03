Another Prophecy of the Quran: Commentary of the Quran (Chapter 3:12)

Commentary of the Quran (Chapter 3:12)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Another Prophecy of the Quran

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

قُل لِّلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا سَتُغْلَبُونَ وَتُحْشَرُونَ إِلَىٰ جَهَنَّمَ ۚ وَبِئْسَ الْمِهَادُ ‎﴿١٢﴾

Translation:

2:12 Say to those who disbelieve, “You will be overcome and gathered together to Hell, and wretched is the resting place.”

Commentary: The Torah stated that the prophesized prophet would be mighty and unbeatable. Hence, the Muslims’ victory at the Battle of Badr led some Jews to believe that the Prophet of Islam was the foretold prophet. Nevertheless, the skeptics suggested that they wait and see whether the Muslims could sustain their victory in future battles[1].

When the battle of Uhud took place and ended in the defeat of the Muslims, the Jews changed their mind. They took a hostile stance toward the Prophet and terminated the non-aggression pact they had signed with the Prophet.

With sixty warriors, Ka’b Ashraf (کعب اشرف) set out for Mecca. They met polytheists and formed an alliance with them against the Prophet. The polytheists of Mecca welcomed this new alliance and became bolder in the war against the Muslims.

This verse tells the Prophet that despite the unity of the Jews of Medina with the polytheists of Mecca, the disbelievers will soon be defeated and have pitiful resting places in the Hereafter:

قُل لِّلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا سَتُغْلَبُونَ وَتُحْشَرُونَ إِلَىٰ جَهَنَّمَ ۚ وَبِئْسَ الْمِهَادُ ‎﴿١٢﴾

3:12 (O! Prophet) say to those who disbelieve, “You will be overcome and gathered together to Hell, and wretched is the resting place.”

It did not take long for the prediction of the verse to come true. The Jews of Medina (Bani Qurayzah and Bani Nadir) were defeated, the Khyber, the most important center of Jewish power, was conquered, and the polytheists of Mecca were defeated.

Word-for-Word Translation:

3:12 [قُل] Say [لِّلَّذِينَ] to those who [كَفَرُوا] disbelieved [سَتُغْلَبُونَ] you will be overcome [وَتُحْشَرُونَ] and you will be gathered [إِلَىٰ] to [جَهَنَّمَ] Hell, [وَبِئْسَ] an evil [الْمِهَادُ] the resting place.

al-Mihād (الْمِهَادُ) literally means bed.

[1] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol. 2, P. 449