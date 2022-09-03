CAIR: American Muslim Community stands in solidarity with those challenging anti-black racism

SHAFAQNA- The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) said the American Muslim community stands in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and white supremacy.

The Michigan chapter of CAIR (CAIR-MI), a local branch of the United States’ leading Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, urged for law enforcement to charge a white male with ethnic intimidation for an alleged racially-motivated assault of an African-American FedEx driver in Portage, Mich.

On Saturday August 27, an African American FedEx driver who is also a USA Marine reservist was reportedly followed, assaulted and insulted with racial slurs by a white male in Portage. The alleged assault, which was caught on video camera, also included the suspect following the victim throughout his delivery route while also stealing others’ personal property from the FedEx truck. The suspect’s name has yet to be released.

Source: ABNA

