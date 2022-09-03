International Shia News Agency

UK: Plymouth woman accepts Islam after reading holy Quran four times

Plymouth woman accepts Islam

SHAFAQNA-A Plymouth woman accepted Islam after reading the Quran four times in the space of a month.
Her decision left her friends and family shocked with her grandmother labelling her change of faith a “phase.
Whilst the Muslim community is small in Plymouth, during Ramadan (April) three women accepted Islam. Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims which happens each year. During this period Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset and give charity. I spoke to a Plymothian woman born and raised here, who has changed her life by changing her faith.

Maryum grew up in a Christian Church of England household and has always believed in God. During her teens she began to waver, not really being able to understand why going to church every Sunday was important or understand liturgy, but just following along with the motion of the faith because that’s what she had been raised to believe.

Source : ABNA

www.shafaqna.com

