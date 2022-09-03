International Shia News Agency

Iran & Russia review bilateral relations

0
Iran & Russia review bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a telephone conversation on Saturday examined bilateral relations.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in a statement on Saturday said that Lavrov and Amirabdollahian held talks over telephone conversation and discussed the schedule of high-level meetings and upcoming summits, The Russian news agency Tass reported.

The two sides coordinated their plans for future high-level meetings and summits, it noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry highlighted that the two sides discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation and they agreed to maintain coordination between the two states on international and regional issues.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Iran & Russia FM’s Meet in Tehran

Related posts

Iran’s FM: Iran examining proposed text & preparing response to other parties

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iran eyeing stronger guarantees in Vienna talks

asadian

Qatari Official Meets Iranian Negotiator

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran reviewing USA’s response to EU’s draft

asadian

Iran ready to help flood-hit Pakistan

asadian

Ulyanov: “New draft” proposal will prolong Vienna talks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.