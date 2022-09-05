The Right of Private Parts (9th): Commentary on Imam al-Sajjad’s (A.S) Treaties of Right

SHAFAQNA- The Right of Private Parts (9th): Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right by Mohammad Sobhanie.

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

وَأَمَّا حَـقُّ فَرْجِكَ فَحِفْظُهُ مِمَّا لا يَحِلُّ لَكَ وَالاسْتِعَانَةُ عَلَيْهِ بِغَضِّ الْبَصَرِ – فَإنَّهُ مِنْ أَعْوَنِ الأَعْوَانِ- وَكَثْرَةُ ذِكْرِ الْمَوتِ وَالتَّهَدُّدِ لِنَفْسِكَ باللهِ وَالتَّخوِيفِ لَهَا بهِ، وَباللهِ الْعِصْمَةُ وَالتَّأْيِيدُ وَلا حَوْلَ وَلا قُوَّةَ إلا بهِ

The Right of Private Parts

And the right of your private part is to protect it from whatever is forbidden to you and safeguard it by lowering your eyes- this is undoubtedly the best safeguard. Remember death often, bear in mind God, and threaten yourself with His punishment (when lustful thoughts raid you).

Seek refuge in Allah (SWT) and beseech His help since there is no strength or power except with Him.

Commentary :

One of the fundamental characteristics of believers is to guard themselves against indulging in illicit and unlawful sexual relations. The Quran, in verses 23:5 (Al-Muminun) and 70:29 (Al-Ma’arij), tells believers to guard their chastity (i.e., private parts) except from their wives. In verses 24:30-31 (An-Nur), the Quran mentions that guarding one’s chastity begins with lowering one’s gaze from the opposite sex, especially when there is desire or attraction.

Usually, a person looks at a forbidden sight and later visualizes it unconsciously. Remembering the illicit scene makes a person fall into the trap of carnal desires and eventually sin.

Remembering death, fearing God in one’s heart, and acknowledging our resurrection can also reduce or destroy a person’s desire to sin. The Holy Prophet (SAWA) recommended for his companions to think about death and advised them to “Remember death a lot because the memory of death annihilates the pleasure of sinful carnal desires and acts as a barrier between you and sin[1],[2].”

Hence, Imam Sajjad (AS) said, “And the right of your private part is to protect it from whatever is forbidden to you and safeguard it by lowering your eyes- this is undoubtedly the best safeguard. Furthermore, remember death often, bear in mind God, and threaten yourself with His punishment (when lustful thoughts raid you).” The Imam (AS) advised to “Seek refuge in Allah (SWT) and beseech His help since there is no strength or power except with Him.”

Spread of Sexual Transmitted Infection :

Sexual promiscuity can increase the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), which is costly for human health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates approximately 20 million new STD infections yearly, with almost half of them among young people ages 15 to 24. The cost of STDs to the U.S. health care system is estimated to be as much as $16 billion annually[3].

Appendix_1:

Verses of the Quran mentioned in the text

وَالَّذِينَ هُمْ لِفُرُوجِهِمْ حَافِظُونَ ‎﴿٥﴾‏ إِلَّا عَلَىٰ أَزْوَاجِهِمْ … ‎﴿٦﴾

23:5-6 And (believers are) those who guard their chastity (i.e., private parts, from illegal sexual acts) except from their wives.

قُل لِّلْمُؤْمِنِينَ يَغُضُّوا مِنْ أَبْصَارِهِمْ وَيَحْفَظُوا فُرُوجَهُمْ ۚ … ‎﴿٣٠﴾‏ وَقُل لِّلْمُؤْمِنَاتِ يَغْضُضْنَ مِنْ أَبْصَارِهِنَّ وَيَحْفَظْنَ فُرُوجَهُنَّ … ‎﴿٣١﴾‏

24:30-31 Tell the believing men to lower their gaze (from looking at forbidden things) and protect their private parts (from illegal sexual acts, etc.).

And tell the believing women to lower their gaze (from looking at forbidden things) and protect their private parts (from illegal sexual acts, etc.).

Appendix_2:

The Arabic text of hadith mentioned in the text

Wasail al-Shia, Shaykh al-Hurr al-Amili, Vo.2, P.65

كَانَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ ص كَثِيراً مَا يُوصِي أَصْحَابَهُ بِذِكْرِ الْمَوْتِ فَيَقُولُ أَكْثِرُوا ذِكْرَ الْمَوْتِ فَإِنَّهُ هَادِمُ اللَّذَّاتِ حَائِلٌ بَيْنَكُمْ وَ بَيْنَ الشَّهَوَات

Acknowledgment:

The text is based on “Commentary on Imam al-Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right” by Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani.

Notes:

[1] Wasail al-Shia, Shaykh al-Hurr al-Amili, Vo.2, P.65

[2] http://lib.eshia.ir/11024/2/650/هادم

[3] Sexually Transmitted Diseases | Healthy People 2020

Part of a Series:

Commentary on Imam Al-Sajjad’s (AS) treaties of right

www.shafaqna.com