USA: Masjid an Nour is opening soon in Redford

Masjid an Nour

SHAFAQNA- The World Peace Association (WPA) will provide a house of worship to Muslims (Masjid an Nour) .

The goal of the building is to create a bridge between all peoples of faith and backgrounds. WPA will actively engage in interfaith events, encourage civic engagement, and uphold human rights for all.
World Peace Association will dedicate its life to community service by charity, helping people in need, providing education, creating access to senior citizen services, and guiding youth to the right path as to create a brighter and prosperous future for them.
WPA prioritizes equal opportunities and benefits no matter race, skin color, gender, or ethnic background.

