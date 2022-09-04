Video: Dreams of Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Dreams of Karbala: Episode 4; Tales of Ashura -Do dreams hold sacred position in religion? What dreams did the family of the enemies of Hussain (AS) have, and what dreams did his own family have? Ahmed Gokal with special guest Father Christopher Clohessy, Professor of Shia Studies in Rome, to explore events and personalities surrounding Karbala from an academic, spiritual and interfaith perspective, released on Ahlulbayt TV.

Part of series:

Tales of Ashura

