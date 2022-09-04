Al-Abbas (AS)’s holy shrine organizes ceremony of raising banner of Imam Hassan (AS) [Photos]

SHAFAQNA-The Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine organized on Saturday evening (6 Safar 1444 AH), the ceremony of raising the banner of Imam al-Hassan (AS) on his martyrdom anniversary, in conjunction with raising it at all the holy shrines.

The ceremonies were held at the Al-Abbas(AS) ‘s holy shrine near the gate of Imam al-Hassan (AS), overlooking the area between the Two Holy Shrines.

The ceremony, which witnessed the presence of the secretary general of the Al-Abbas(AS) ‘s holy shrine; Sayed. Mustafa Murtadha Dhea’ al-Din, his deputy, a number of members of its board of directors and heads of departments, some of the scholars and a group of believers, began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by the reader; Sayed Haider Gelokhan, after which the Ziyarat of Imam al-Hassan (AS) was read by Sayed Ali Amin Mamitha, and then the poet Ali al-Saffar al-Karbala’i recited an elegy on this sad occasion.

After that, the audience went to raise the banner of Imam al-Hassan (AS), which was sewn and embroidered at the Al-Abbas(AS) ‘s holy shrine.

Source : alkafeel

