Video: Hussain (AS) Global Conference (Day 2)

SHAFAQNA- The Hussain Global Conference brings the academic analysis to a series of subjects emerging out of Karbala. The objective is to encourage researchers and academics to share an interdisciplinary lens and engage with each other and the wider public on their respective subjects. For those fluent in the narrative of Karbala, the conference presents an opportunity to reflect on Karbala differently- and for those who are new to this field, our exploratory approach will encourage opportunities for further reflection and engagement.

We encourage innovative thinking and believe (event of) Karbala to be a seminal occasion in the advancement of critical thinking. From economics to information technology, theology, mysticism, psychology to human resources, math to the fine arts, Karbala, through the wisdom of Hussain (AS) has a lesson to share.

Muslim Youth in Motion

www.shafaqna.com