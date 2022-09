SHAFAQNA- The death anniversarry of Imam Hasan(AS), talked by Sheikh Jaffer Ladak ,entiteled ” Contemplating on the Hadith of Imam Hasan (AS) regarding the Kufan’s: Their hearts are with us but their swords are against us”. This program released on SICM Mahfil Ali.

Imam Hasan (AS) Wafaat , released on HICTV

Matyrdom of Imam Hasan(AS), taiked by Sheikh Azhar Nasser, released on Muslim Youth In Motion

www.shafaqna.com