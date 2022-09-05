UK: Open Door Day at 200 mosques in an interfaith event

SHAFAQNA-The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has held Open Door Day at 200 mosques in an interfaith event.

The two-day event “Visit My Mosque” was held on Saturday and Sunday 27-28 August as the mosques opened doors for the public to visit the worshiping site for Muslims and get acquainted with Islam and Muslims.

Organized by MCB, representatives, activists and British citizens visited mosques in different cities across Britain.

The Muslim Council of Britain called it the “Greatest Open Day” event adding that more than 200 mosques in the country have opened their doors to visitors from different religions during the past five years in a bid to bridge the gap in society.

This is while a number of civil institutions, Members of Parliament and politicians have posted on social media to call on their supporters to attend the mosques open door day.

Citizens have also launched a hashtag to publish the photos from their visit to mosques and share their experience with friends.

Source : ABNA

