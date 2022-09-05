Karbala: Health plan launched for Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA-The health department of Karbala governorate in Iraq has launched a special health plan for Arbaeen.

Sabah al-Mousawi, head of the department, said the plan is implemented within the framework of regulations for countering contagious diseases, Iraq’s official news agency INA reported.

He said 75 medical teams and 8 hospitals will cooperate in implementing the plan while 50 health teams will be deployed to oversee the distribution of drinking water and food among pilgrims.

According to the official, 85 ambulances will also be stationed in different areas in and around the holy city of Karbala.

He also noted that vaccination centers across the governorate keep vaccinating citizens and efforts to raise awareness about the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also continue.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS). This year’s Arbaeen falls on September 17.

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

The pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to the holy city.

