Iran’s FM: Sustainable ceasefire after full end of Yemeni nation siege

SHAFAQNA-Iranian foreign minister in a meeting with UN special envoy for Yemen said that achieving sustainable ceasefire in Yemen is conditional with full end of the siege of the Yemeni nation.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in his Sunday meeting with UN secretary general Special Envoy on Yemen Hans Grundberg exchanged views on the latest developments in Yemen, including the ongoing ceasefire there, and said that if it is supposed to be sustainable the siege of Yemeni nation needs to be lifted first.

Amirabdollahian said that the final decision-maker about Yemen’s fate is the people of that country, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran favors establishment of peace, stability and restoration of security for the great Yemeni nation, believing that the stability and security in that country has direct effect on the stability and security of the region and the Persian Gulf.

Stressing the need to end the siege of Yemen, the foreign minister said that the fate of 20 million Yemeni women, children and men in tough conditions of providing their most primitive needs, such as medicine, food and clean water cannot be easily ignored.

Amirabdollahian appreciated the UN special envoy on Yemen’s efforts to broker peace in Yemen, criticized the sabotage of some sides in implementing the articles of the reached agreement to end the siege of the Yemeni people, and said that there is no other way to ensure the sustainability of that ceasefire.

Source : IRNA

