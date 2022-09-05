Closing ceremony of Ahl-ul-Bayt World Assembly summit held in Tehran

SHAFAQNA-The closing ceremony of the 7th Summit of Ahl-ul-Bayt World Assembly was held in Tehran with the participation of Shia thinkers and scientists from more than 110 countries.

The 7th General Assembly of the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly held with the motto ”AhlulBayt (AS), the axis of rationality, justice and dignity”. This motto was chosen based on the current conditions of the region and the world.

Several special meetings of different committees were held and the projects regarding investment, free trade and special economic zones were announced.

The use of social media platform to spread the divine teachings of AhlulBayt and its mechanism were discussed at separate sessions.

Secretary-General of the World Assembly of AhlulBayt (AS) , Ayatollah Reza Ramazani at the 7th General Assembly of the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly said that during the 32 years of activity, the Assembly has achieved valuable achievements.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khameneimade the remarks on Saturday as he addressed participants of the 7th Summit of General Assembly of Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly in Tehran.

“Followers of the Household of Prophet are proud to have taken the most significant step in confronting the system of arrogance and dominion. Many words are being uttered; but what is actually taking place on the ground is a clear and definite thing. It is the Islamic Republic acting as the flag-bearer in this regard,” he noted.

On Thursday evening, September 1, 2022, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs with the members of the General Assembly, intellectuals and guests from 118 countries was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomatic Club, with the presence of Ayatollah Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly. In this meeting, the latest capacities and challenges of the Islamic world were discussed.

On Friday, September 2, 2022, on the second day of the 7th General Assembly of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the session of the Commission for Communications and Networking of the African-Arab region was held in Tehran with the presence of Shia thinkers and ulama.

