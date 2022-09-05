International Shia News Agency

Aljazeera: Iran rejects Western claims that its latest nuclear position is ‘negative’

0
Iran rejects Western claims

SHAFAQNA- Aljazeera reported that Iran has rejected accusations from anonymous Western officials that its latest position on nuclear deal negotiations has been negative.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Monday (05 Sep 2022), Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani said Iran last week handed in its comments on a “final” text circulated by the European Union with a view to achieving a desirable outcome to the “marathon” of nuclear talks, which began in April 2021.

Kanani said that Iran had responded constructively to the US as part of negotiations aimed at restoring their 2015 nuclear deal, which Washington unilaterally withdrew from in 2018.

“We believe Iran’s response has been constructive, transparent and legal, and can create the grounds for a conclusion of the talks and for an agreement in a short amount of time if there is also mutual political will,” he said.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Aljazeera: Agreement to restore Iran nuclear deal is close

Related posts

Russia’s Envoy: Iran’s latest response on nuclear deal could be accepted

asadian

Guardian: Hopes of a rapid conclusion to Iran nuclear agreement recede

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iran examining proposed text & preparing response to other parties

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iran eyeing stronger guarantees in Vienna talks

asadian

Iranian & Omani FM’s discuss latest developments of nuclear talks

asadian

Qatari Official Meets Iranian Negotiator

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.