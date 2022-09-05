Aljazeera: Iran rejects Western claims that its latest nuclear position is ‘negative’

SHAFAQNA- Aljazeera reported that Iran has rejected accusations from anonymous Western officials that its latest position on nuclear deal negotiations has been negative.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Monday (05 Sep 2022), Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani said Iran last week handed in its comments on a “final” text circulated by the European Union with a view to achieving a desirable outcome to the “marathon” of nuclear talks, which began in April 2021.

Kanani said that Iran had responded constructively to the US as part of negotiations aimed at restoring their 2015 nuclear deal, which Washington unilaterally withdrew from in 2018.

“We believe Iran’s response has been constructive, transparent and legal, and can create the grounds for a conclusion of the talks and for an agreement in a short amount of time if there is also mutual political will,” he said.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com