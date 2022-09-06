International Shia News Agency

UK: Liz Truss appointed as PM

Liz Truss appointed as Britain's PM

SHAFAQNA- Liz Truss on Tuesday (06 Sep 2022) officially became Britain’s new prime minister after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, who asked her to form a new government.

Truss, 47, took office on Tuesday in the carefully choreographed ceremony with the monarch a day after the ruling Conservative Party announced that Truss was elected as its leader.

“The Queen received Truss today and requested her to form a new Administration,” a Buckingham Palace statement said.

