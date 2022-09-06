USA makes an online education program for Young Afghans

SHAFAQNA- Taleban’s acting Minister of Education, Noorullah Munir in a tweet said that USA’s Educational Development Program group is considering making an online education program for Afghan children and young people in remote areas. He held a meeting with Ron Mac Cammon, Chief of the United States Educational Development Program.

However, some lecturers at the university said that due to a lack of electricity and a lack of telecommunication services in remote areas, this does not seem practical.

“Attention to Afghan children is good, and we ask for more attention, but for now online education programs do not work in Afghanistan,” said Shah Pur Barez, a Lecturer. Some teachers say the government has to work toward opening schools for students, and the destiny of millions of students depends on that.

Source: tolonews

