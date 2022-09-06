Afghanistan: British MP’s Report Hazara Community At Risk of Genocide

SHAFAQNA- Several members of the British Parliament warned about the danger of genocide of Hazaras in Afghanistan.

An investigative report has been published in the British Parliament by several MP’s from both the Houses of Commons and Lords, as well as informed experts, which contains warnings about the threat of Hazara Community genocide. The report warns that “in recent months, we have seen a serious and growing threat of genocide against Hazara Community.”

Focusing on the situation of the Hazaras in Afghanistan from 2021 until now, this report shows that “the Hazaras in Afghanistan, as a religious and ethnic minority, are at serious risk of genocide by the Taliban and the ISIS group.” The authors of this report say that their findings, in line with the UN’s Genocide Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, commit governments to protect Hazara Community to prevent their possible genocide.

According to the assessment of this study, the Taliban’s return to power has resulted in brutal acts of violence against Hazaras across Afghanistan and the return of terror for this minority.

Lord Alton of Liverpool, of the British House of Lords, member of Research on Hazaras and supporter of the Genocide Response Coalition, said in a statement released on the occasion of the publication of the report: “In recent months, we have seen a serious and growing threat of genocide against Hazara community. It is imperative that we act to protect this vulnerable community before it is too late.”

It should be noted that the Taliban has not yet reacted to this report. However, since coming to power in August 2021, the Taliban claims to protect the rights of all ethnic and religious minorities in Afghanistan.

Source: Shafaqna Persian