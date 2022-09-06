International Shia News Agency

MEE: Israel & USA are accomplices with impunity

Israel & US are accomplices in impunity

SHAFAQNA- Middleeastmonitor reported that no criminal investigation will be opened to establish who killed Aljazeera’s Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May 2022.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) released an ambiguous statement that merely echoed the USA’s State Department’s non-committal tone when it said that no conclusive evidence was provided by the ballistic analysis.

“There is a high possibility that Shireen was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired towards suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, during an exchange of fire in which life-risking, widespread and indiscriminate shots were fired towards IDF soldiers,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, leaving open the possibility that Abu Akleh was killed by “Palestinian militants”.

Of course, the IDF statement prompted much criticism, not least from Abu Akleh’s family. “We will continue to demand that the US government follow through with its stated commitments to accountability,” said family members in an open letter.

Aljazeera: 100 days of injustic since killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

