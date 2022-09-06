Pakistan: UN mounts massive relief operation for flood victims

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s refugee agency mounted a massive airlift relief operation for flood victims in Pakistan. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the first three flights from Dubai arrived in Pakistan while five more are on their way with relief goods. Additional six flights are also scheduled from Dubai for Wednesday and Thursday, the UN agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The aid includes 40,000 sleeping mats, nearly 15,000 kitchen sets, and some 5,000 multi-purpose tarpaulins. Another 4,500 sleeping mats, 400 tarpaulins, and nearly 5,000 kitchen sets will reach the flood-hit South Asian country in the next two days, said the agency. Meanwhile, tents for 11,000 families are also on the way in trucks from Uzbekistan.

