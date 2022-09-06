Croatia: First eco-mosque to be unveiled in Sisak

SHAFAQNA-The inauguration of a new eco-mosque and Islamic centre in the Croatian town of Sisak is scheduled for Thursday, 8 September.

The official event will take place in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and diplomats. This will be only the third largest religious facility for Muslims in the country, following the ones in Zagreb and Rijeka.

The new Islamic centre will cover an area of ​​about 2,600 square meters. One-fifth of the complex will be dedicated to prayers only, while the remaining approximately 2,000 square meters are intended for all visitors.

A feature of the mosque in Sisak is its energy efficiency, which is why it is described as the first eco mosque in this part of Europe. The centre has heat pumps, solar panels on the roof and a photovoltaic plant of 30 kilowatt hours, on top of energy-efficient LED lights.

Crnkic points out that he is especially glad that the mosque also has an ecological aspect, because humanity is “getting more and more warnings about the extent to which it is its own enemy and how it will destroy itself” if it does not think about the environment, as he said in an interview for Hina, quoted by BTA.

Source : themayor.eu

