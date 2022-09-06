Sweden: New Muslim party Seek to ban Quran desecration

The Party is running in the upcoming Swedish elections slated for September 11.

According to the party leader Mikail Yüksel, Quran burning is not a statement, but an action “directly aimed at Muslims”.

Nuance describes itself as a party that focuses on the rights of minorities, with Muslims being the main focal point. Nuance representatives have argued that the established parties have failed the minorities, not least Muslim groups.

Among other things, the party seeks to the Care of Young Persons Act (LVU) based on claims that Swedish authorities are kidnapping Muslim children.

“We want to review the cases where there are requests from the parents if they consider themselves to be unfairly treated”, Mikail Yüksel told national broadcaster SVT.

Overall, the Nuance party said it was particularly focused on three problems it considers most urgent: Islamophobia, integration and housing shortages. The party aims to ensure that Muslims and Afroswedes receive a special minority status in Sweden’s constitution.

Quran burning has become a hot-button issue following numerous actions by Danish-Swedish anti-immigration politician Rasmus Paludan. Earlier this year, protests during this year’s Easter holidays triggered by Paludan’s actions in several Swedish cities, including Stockholm and Malmö, cost the Swedish budget tens of millions of kronor (millions of dollars).

Source:IQNA

www.shafaqna.com