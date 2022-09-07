World cup 2022: Great opportunity to promote healthy lifestyles through sport

SHAFAQNA-The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a great opportunity to promote healthy lifestyles through sport.

With Qatar soon to take the centre stage of world sports, the World Health Organization and the Qatar Ministry of Public Health are driving efforts to help make this year’s celebration of football, the “world’s game”, a beacon for health and safety, and a launchpad for sharing lessons with major sporting events in the future.

Set to be held in Doha from November 20 to December 18, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a unique platform to promote health across the world and to communicate that sport and health go together. They are intertwined and, together, they play out in a celebration of joy, wellbeing, and solidarity for billions of people around the world.

Our partnership in Sport For Health has two main objectives: first, to work with key partners to help make the 2022 FIFA World Cup – the first to be held in the Middle East – healthy and safe; and second, to capture and share lessons learned with our partners and organisers of other large sporting events.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com