Grand Ayatollah Khoei’s (RA) demise anniversary held in London, UK +Photos

SHAFAQNA- “Religious assemblies and seminaries should hold specialized conferences about the works left by the Grand Ayatollah Khoei (RA) and write academic researches about his works,” The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s representative in Europe said.

Late Ayatollah Khoei (RA) reached a lofty position in the scientific dimension

Hojjatoleslam Kashmiri, who spoke at the anniversary of the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Khoei (RA) at the Imam Ali (A.S) Institute in London, in the presence of a group of scholars, writers and thinkers and a large number of followers of Islamic minorities, said: “The late Ayatollah Khoei reached a lofty position in the scientific dimension that human geniuses can reach. He was truly the leader of the seminary, and today we rarely see a great Shia scholar and jurists who did not benefit from the source of his knowledge, and this benefit was either through one of his students or through his writings, and none of the elders deny it.”

Pointing out that the other dimension of the late Ayatollah Khoei’s life is the Jihadi dimension, he added: “The authority of the deceased was the same era as the worst tyrannical and despotic government, who was trying to weaken the stronghold of the Shia Muslims and its capital and to force their will under their malicious and treacherous subjugation and to extinguish the lights of the Shia religion, its honesty and independence and to conquer the Shia Fatwas for their own interests and reprehensible principles. The deceased resisted all of this and stood up like a mountain with Imam Ali (A.S) in front of such adversities.”

Aspect of asceticism in the life of the late Ayatollah Khoei (RA)

Hojjatoleslam Kashmiri continued his speech by referring to the aspect of asceticism in the life of the late Ayatollah Khoei and said: “His intellectual genius and mental intelligence in the worldly sciences could have made him one of the rich people, who would have a prosperous life like them, but like his grandfather, Amir al-Mu’minin (A.S), he turned from the world and propagated religion, jurisprudence, and the sciences of Sharia.”

He added: “There are many other aspects in the life of the deceased, which cannot be covered in one or two lectures, but require writing an encyclopedia about his life and holding a detailed conference. For this reason, speaking about the scientific and global aspects and his biography should be given an opportunity. We also provide specialized conferences and academic research.

The supreme Religious Authority is the central pillar of the Jafari religion’s tent

Hojjatoleslam Kashmiri referring to the aspect of authority of the deceased, clarified: “Enemies were aware of the importance of the late Ayatollah Khoei and the Fatawa of the Supreme Authorities and the deep and great impact he had on thwarting the enemies’ plans to control the Islamic Ummah and its wealth, and they were trying to find a way to counter them.”

The representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani continued his speech and warned against the actions of enemies to create separation between Shia Muslims and Shia Religious Authorities and to weaken this relationship and expressed: “The supreme Religious Authority is the central pillar of the Jafari religion’s tent and the source of its power, honor and pride, and in fact, it is a strong fortress and an impenetrable barrier against the cracks and discord between its followers and the intellectual, cultural, economic, military and political domination over them. Therefore, by resorting to the supreme religious authority that is the symbol of this religion and preserving its heritage and originality, preserve your identity as a follower of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH).”

Sources: najaf.org, Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com