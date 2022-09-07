Iraq: Arbaeen Quranic Programs Begin In Karbala [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Astan (custodianship) of holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) started Arbaeen Quranic programs. The programs are held in Quranic stations on the path of Arbaeen pilgrims in different governorates of Iraq, according to the website of the Astan.

Karrar Al-Shammari, Public Relations Officer of the Astan’s Darul-Quran center, said groups from the center offer Quranic educational and art services to the pilgrims at the stations.

Among the programs implemented at the stations is teaching small Surahs of the Quran and correct recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, he stated.

They will continue until the end of the Arbaeen season and are planned to be held on other religious occasions as well, Al-Shammari added.

He said teams from the center have visited stations in a number of governorates such as Maysan, Dhia Qar, Basra, and Babil to assess their activities.

He also noted that the Quranic affairs deputy of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) cooperates with the center in implementing the programs.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussain (AS). This year’s Arbaeen falls on September 17.

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites. The pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to the holy city.