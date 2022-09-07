International Shia News Agency

HRW: Shia Hazaras in Afghanistan face threats from ISIS (Da’esh)

Afghan minority groups face threats from ISKP: HRW

SHAFAQNA- The Human Rights Watch said that the Taliban has failed to protect Hazaras and other at-risk communities. An affiliate of the ISIL (ISIS) armed group in Afghanistan has targeted Hazaras – a predominantly Shia Muslim ethnic group – and other minorities, in a wave of attacks at mosques, schools and workplaces, undermining the Taliban’s promise of greater security, the Human Rights Watch said in a report on Tuesday (06 Sep 2022).

The Islamic State of Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) has repeatedly attacked religious minorities, with the Taliban authorities doing little to protect them from attacks or to provide necessary medical care and other assistance to victims and their families, the group said in a scathing report.

Source: aljazeera

