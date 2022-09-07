Mashhad: American Muslims Visit Imam Reza’s (AS) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- American Muslims group who were originally from Tanzania, Yemen, Canada, and Pakistan had the opportunity to take part at the department of tourists and religions of the office when experiencing their second day of presence in Mashhad. When in the department, the 11-person group watched a video clip on Imam Reza shrine and received special cultural gifts.

The group also had a full-of-emotion meeting with the department’s religious expert Hoj. Rasoul Mousavi. The meeting was held in a dialogue-based and attractive way and American Muslims had an opportunity for asking their questions on different areas in English.

Finishing their meeting at the department of tourists and religions, almost all members of the group described services rendered by Imam Reza shrine’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs as “great and prefect”.

It is worth mentioning that this group will visit Imam Reza’s (AS) shrine’s libraries and museums before leaving Mashhad for Iraq’s Arba’een rally on Thursday September 8.

Source: globe.razavi

www.shafaqna.com